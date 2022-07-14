James Webb Space Telescope captures the universe like never before

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After decades of work, NASA has released the first series of stunning images from the James Webb Space Telescope. Matthew Pryal, assistant professor of astronomy at the University of Virginia, sat down with us to break down these images.

“With new technology comes new questions, and the JWST is not only going to answer longstanding questions that we have, but create new ones as well,” said Pryal. “We want to be able to investigate the early universe, the first galaxies or the first stars that existed in our universe.”

Pryal broke down how the JWST works.

“It observes at infrared wavelengths, which are are wavelengths you can’t see with your eyes, but they have a lot of interesting interactions with things in our universe,” said Pryal.

The recently released photos reveal these interactions, and Pryal provided a detailed explanation of an image of Galaxy Cluster SMACS 0723.

“Every single dot that you see in this image is a galaxy. Some of the reddest tiniest objects in this image are potentially some of the first galaxies that ever existed in the universe,” said Pryal. “If you took a grain of sand and extended it to arms length. You see how tiny this sand appears. Every single one of those galaxies, that entire image would fit in that grain of sand”

He also broke down an image that was taken of the Carina Nebula.

“This image is observing the birth of new stars. This region of space can be thought of as a stellar nursery, so if you’ve ever wondered how stars are born, they are born out of giant clouds of gas and dust just like what we see in this image.” said Pryam.

This is just the beginning of what is to come from the JWST, and scientists and astronomers believe that it could change human understanding of our place in the universe.

