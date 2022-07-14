Hexagon Energy proposes solar farm project for Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Hexagon Energy says its new project will not only regenerate, but also restore the land affected.

Albemarle County staff members are reviewing a proposal from the company for a solar project that could create enough energy to power more half of the households in area region.

Hexagon Energy has sought out the 2,300-acre site that it wants to use for this project through a private lease.

“I’m working on the biggest solar project that Albemarle County has looked at, so far. It’s called Woodridge,” Director of Development Scott Remer said. “It’s going to be enough power to generate or it will generate enough power for 25,000 homes.”

The local company also says it practices “clean energy” with the county’s Climate Action Plan.

