Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh charged with murder in deaths of wife and son

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - The Colleton County Grand Jury handed down indictments against attorney Alex Murdaugh in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife and son.

Murdaugh faces two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The grand jury held its first meeting Thursday since Murdaugh’s attorney, Jim Griffin, said the State Law Enforcement Division notified Murdaugh’s family they were seeking indictments against Murdaugh.

Maggie Murdaugh, 52; and Paul Murdaugh, 22, were shot to death at the family’s hunting property in Islandton, a rural part of Colleton County. Murdaugh told investigators he went to the property after visiting with his ailing father and discovered the two bodies.

Alex Murdaugh may be indicted on murder charges. (Source: CNN/WCSC/SLED/FAMILY PHOTOS/FITSNEWS/PMPED LAW FIRM/ORANGE COUNTY DEPT. OF CORRECTIONS)

