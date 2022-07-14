2nd Annual Soul C’ville Festival to hit IX Art Park in August

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The 2nd Annual Soul C’Ville Festival is slated for mid-August.

The three-day event’s goal is to help heal the damage connected to the Unite the Right rally. The IX Art Park Foundation, 101.3 JAMZ, and Chic and Classy Image Consulting are hosting the event.

“This is our opportunity to really reclaim 8/12, and make it more of a positive and inclusive situation,” IX Board Member Khalilah Jones said.

The festival will be held at IX Art Park from August 12-14. There will be live music, vendors, skating, and more. On the first night the will be a free screening of the 1918 film, Do the Right Thing.

“I think for various reasons, the pandemic and lack of staffing in the city, there just really hasn’t been any effort to pay honor,” Executive Director Alex Bryant said.

Both Bryant and Jones say this upcoming event will work to do this. Organizers are still looking for people to participate in the event. If you would like to be a vendor, click here and scroll to the bottom.

