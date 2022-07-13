Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Warm with lower humidity

Unsettled weekend
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The cold front the brought heavy rain and gusty wind to parts of the region yesterday is now to our south. We’ll see partly sunny skies early today. However, with the front stalling to our southeast, clouds will increase later this afternoon into this evening. A stray thundershower will be possible this evening. Meanwhile, lower humidity will be on tap for a couple of days. Waves of energy will ride along the stalled boundary, as we approach the weekend, scattered storms will be possible. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, lower humidity, High: around 90

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, stray t-shower, Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Clouds & sun, shower & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Clouds & sun, shower & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Monday: Showers & storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: around 90...Low: around 70

nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Severe Storm Risk - Early Tonight. Not As Hot Rest of Week
Severe Weather Possible