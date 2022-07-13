Severe storms cause damage in Shenandoah County, one family displaced

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Severe storms made their way through the Valley and parts of West Virginia Tuesday afternoon.

In the Toms Brook area of Shenandoah County, firefighters there said the storm brought high winds, heavy rain, and quarter-sized hail.

Although most of the damage in that area was just fallen tree limbs and branches, one family is displaced from their home along Country Brook Road after the storms caused a tree to fall on top of their house.

“When I got the call the first thing that came over me was, ‘Is my family safe?,’” Juan Jimenezmora, the homeowner said.

Jimenezmora said his wife and kids had left the home about 20 minutes prior to him getting the call, so no one was home at the time.

“It’s a blessing that nobody got hurt, that’s the main thing,” Jimenezmora said. “I know there’s a lot of structural damage and stuff like that, but you know the material can be replaced, my family can’t.”

Jimenezmora said the fire department showed up to assess the damage and help him get his family clothes for the night.

“We’re just trying to get things settled so I’m not exactly sure what I would need or what I do need,” Jimenezmora said. “I know I don’t have access to my fridge because the tree happened to come down through the kitchen.”

Jimenezmora said luckily he has family in the area so at least for the night his family has a place to stay and future living arrangements will be made later this week.

“Nobodys ever prepared for this so I’m just glad I have family close by that can help out,” Jimenezmora said.

Looking ahead to the coming days and weeks, Jimenezmora said an appraiser will need to come out to the home but that could take a week or more.

”It’s stressful because you know you never want to leave your home, but I think we have a strong willpower and will be able to make it through,” Jimenezmora said.

Jimenezmora said he isn’t sure what in the home is salvageable at this point.

“Here in the coming days we’ll know what all we’re gonna need and stuff like that but you know anything people would want to help with would definitely help,” Jimenezmora said.

Severe storms this afternoon caused a tree to fall through a house on Country Brook Rd in Shenandoah County. The homeowner says there was no one home at the time. I’ll have more tonight at 10 & 11. pic.twitter.com/MbNNkyWc4A — Mandy Bartholomew (@WHSV_Mandy) July 12, 2022

