Seasonable Mid July Weather

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Seasonable and typical weather for mid July as we move through the late week and this weekend. A front is stalled across southeastern Virginia and into the Carolinas. These areas will have a better chance to see more showers and storms. Locally, an isolated storm possible the next couple of days with seasonable temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

This weekend, turning more humid. A few storms will likely develop during the afternoon and evening. The next cold front will arrive late Sunday into Monday with more scattered storms.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Lows mid 60s.

Thursday and Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Seasonable. Stray PM storm possible. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. 80s. Lows mid to upper 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Warm, humid. Stray storms. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, hot, humid. Scattered PM storms. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows around 70.

Monday: Sun and clouds, hot, humid. Scattered PM storms. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows around 70.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot, isolated storms possible. Highs near 90. Lows around 70.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs low 90s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.