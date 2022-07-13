Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Seasonable Mid July Weather

Stray PM Storms Possible for Late Week
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Seasonable and typical weather for mid July as we move through the late week and this weekend. A front is stalled across southeastern Virginia and into the Carolinas. These areas will have a better chance to see more showers and storms. Locally, an isolated storm possible the next couple of days with seasonable temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

This weekend, turning more humid. A few storms will likely develop during the afternoon and evening. The next cold front will arrive late Sunday into Monday with more scattered storms.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Lows mid 60s.

Thursday and Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Seasonable. Stray PM storm possible. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. 80s. Lows mid to upper 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Warm, humid. Stray storms. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, hot, humid. Scattered PM storms. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows around 70.

Monday: Sun and clouds, hot, humid. Scattered PM storms. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows around 70.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot, isolated storms possible. Highs near 90. Lows around 70.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs low 90s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Richmond's police chief said a “hero citizen” overheard a conversation indicating there was an...
Police: July 4 mass shooting thwarted in Virginia’s capital
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Rose Hill Market in Charlottesville
Rose Hill Market closing after 33 years
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Deputies say a hit-and-run crash on Sol Legare Road near Folly Road sent a pedestrian to the...
‘Outer Banks’ crew member killed in double hit-and-run, casting agency says

Latest News

NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
nbc29 weather at noon
Not as humid
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Warm with lower humidity
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM