Orange County recovering after strong storm blows through

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Orange County is cleaning up from a strong storm that went through the county late Tuesday, July 12.

“We had everything you can have. We had trees in the power lines, we had trees down across the road,” Orange Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Bert Roby said Wednesday, July 13.

The Orange County Public Safety Building lost electricity and the 911 center’s CAD system was down for around an hour.

Usually the center takes about 20 calls between 8 p.m. and midnight, but that number roughly tripled during the storm.

“We actually had two dispatchers that came in on their day off to assist with the influx of call volume while we were working to get our systems restored,” Training Coordinator Holly Williams said.

Dispatchers had to handle those extra calls without the usually technologies in place.

“They were operating on paper dispatch, as well as just trying to work with each other,” Williams said.

Assist. Chief Roby says they typically get two or three calls a day. From Tuesday night to Wednesday morning, volunteers at the department answered 17 calls.

“We had people to cover every one of the calls. We’re very proud of that,” Roby sad. “Sometimes you just don’t have the volunteers to do it, and we certainly did in this case, people came through.”

