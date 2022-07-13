Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Not as humid

Isolated t-shower
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A frontal boundary is stalling south of the region. We’ll see clouds increase, with a chance for an isolated t-shower towards evening. Temperatures will be seasonal, but a west-northwest wind will lower humidity throughout the day. Our next chance for scattered widespread storms will most likely be this weekend, however, with the frontal boundary just to our south an isolated t-storm may develop before then. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Clouds increase, lower humidity, High: around 90

Tonight: An evening stray t-shower, mostly cloudy, Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Clouds & sun, shower & storm, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, shower & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Monday: Scattered showers & storms, High: upper 80s...LOw: upper 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: around 90...Low: around 70

