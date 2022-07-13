CRCC accepting nominations for 2022 Vanguard Award

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Minority Business Alliance of the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce is looking for nominations for the 2022 John F. Bell Sr. Vanguard award.

This award goes to a minority in the community who works to support and promote diversity in business in the Charlottesville area.

The MBA wants to honor someone who is giving time to uplift minority emerging or existing entrepreneurs.

“We want to recognize that individual who is civically engaged,” Committee Engagement Director Andrea Copeland said. “The individuals we typically recognize are some of our unsung heroes. Some of those are in the forefront, in the limelight. Some of those are working behind the scenes.”

Nominations are open until August 5 and the recipient will be honored at a celebration gala on September 9.

If you have someone you want to nominate you can here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.