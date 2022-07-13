CNBC: Virginia 3rd best state for business

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - CNBC ranks Virginia in the top five among America’s top states for business.

The commonwealth ranks number three, behind North Carolina and Washington state. It scored just over 1,500 points out of a possible 2,500.

The survey ranks states according to 10 categories including workforce, infrastructure, and economy. Each category is weighted based on how frequently states use them as a selling point in economic development.

RELATED: America’s Top States for Business 2022: The full rankings

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.