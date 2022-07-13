BRHD provides information on monkeypox prevention

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The total monkeypox case count in Virginia as of Wednesday, July 13, is 27. That total includes a case reported in the northwestern area of the commonwealth.

The Blue Ridge Health District is monitoring the spread of monkeypox. It says fever, fatigue, and rashes are symptoms to keep an eye out for.

BRHD Emergency Manger Leanne Knox says monkeypox is a part of the smallpox family.

“Monkeypox is a rash that comes from a virus,” Knox said, “For some people, the rash can be found in the genital area, while for others it could be on their arms. They might have it on really any part of the body.”

If you have a rash that you suspect to be monkeypox, covering it is important: “Long-sleeve shirts or anything along those lines will help,” Knox said.

BRHD Public Information Officer Jason Elliott says it’s important to follow a few steps if you suspect infection: “This can spread from person-to-person, so before you head to a doctor, emergency room, or even your local health department, the best idea is to go ahead and call them beforehand so they can make a plan on how to keep everybody involved safe,” he said.

The list of symptoms can vary from person-to-person: Sometimes, monkeypox is itchy and painful, but sometimes it is not. Knox says it is spread from prolonged, close contact.

“It can produce an illness that is flu-like, so fever and fatigue are also possible symptoms,” said Knox.

She says that most people are able to recover at home, and that the chances of hospitalization or death are slim.

“If someone has been exposed, there is a delay from the time of exposure until the onset of symptoms. There is a window of opportunity in which we can administer a treatment called PEP, or post-exposure prophylaxis. It is along the lines of a vaccine. There are also some treatments which are more along the lines of like a traditional viral treatment as opposed to an antibiotic,” said Knox.

If you need treatment or want more information, click here.

