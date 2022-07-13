Advertise With Us
Back On Track
4,000 beagles to be transferred from troubled facility following federal approval

FILE PHOTO: A beagle stands in a yard in this undated photo. About 4,000 dogs currently housed...
FILE PHOTO: A beagle stands in a yard in this undated photo. About 4,000 dogs currently housed at a troubled Virginia breeding facility will be moved to shelters where they can be adopted.(AlbanyColley/Pixabay/Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CUMBERLAND, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has approved a plan that calls for transferring about 4,000 dogs currently housed at a troubled Virginia breeding facility to shelters where they can be adopted.

That’s according to court records filed Tuesday in the civil enforcement action the federal government filed against Envigo RMS in May.

The company breeds beagles at the facility for medical research. Federal officials have accused the company of a series of animal welfare violations, and the company had previously said it would close the facility.

The removal plans calls for the Humane Society of the United States to transfer the dogs to other shelters where they can be adopted.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

