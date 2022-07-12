Advertise With Us
Back On Track
WCV reports increase in number of calls about chimney swifts

Chimney Swift courtesy of the Wildlife Center of Virginia
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - The Wildlife Center of Virginia says it is getting more calls about a certain type of bird that makes its home around the fireplace.

WCV says this time of year is prime time for baby chimney swifts to hatch.

“By far the most noticeable thing about chimney swifts is their loud call,” Amanda Nicholson with the center said. “They just have this very notable chattering that the babies do. And it is rather loud.”

WCV says it is used to the increase in calls about what to do about these birds.

“It seems like in early July every year we start getting more calls from homeowners about chimney swifts, and then we start seeing and hearing them in our hospital, as well,” Nicholson said.

The center recommends leaving the birds as they are. After 30 days, they will grow up and leave the nest.

“If you’re just hearing them, just simply leave them there, I know that it can be a little challenging. Sometimes, if you’re not used to the noise, and it does, you know, it’s a wave of chattering that kind of comes and goes as the parents come in to feed them,” Nicholson said.

The birds provide some benefits, too, eating up to 12,000 insects a day.

“I’ve heard other people with swift in their chimneys say this as well, that they almost feel honored that their habitat was chosen by these really special little birds. So in a lot of cases, just leaving them there, just enjoy the sounds, learn more about them,” Nicholson said.

If one of the birds does fall out of its nest and into your fireplace, you can call the Wildlife Center of Virginia for help.

