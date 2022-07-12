UVA: Mistake delisted medical school from U.S. News & World Report rankings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia School of Medicine has been delisted from 2022′s U.S. News & World Report ranking of best graduate schools.

The publication says that UVA and dozens of other medical schools submitted inflated statistical information.

Eric Swensen, a UVA Health spokesperson, says that employees accidentally reported an absolute number instead of a percentage.

“As soon as my team realized that they submitted incorrect information, they connected with [U.S. News & World Report], who immediately informed them of the error. As a result, per standard policy of U.S. News, our school was delisted from 2022′s rankings,” said Swensen.

With the correct information submitted, the medical school is back in the rankings for 2023.

The university has now placed 35th for best medical schools for primary care and 30th for best medical schools for research.

