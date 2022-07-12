Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UVA: Mistake delisted medical school from U.S. News & World Report rankings

UVA Health (FILE)
UVA Health (FILE)
By Bria Stith
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia School of Medicine has been delisted from 2022′s U.S. News & World Report ranking of best graduate schools.

The publication says that UVA and dozens of other medical schools submitted inflated statistical information.

Eric Swensen, a UVA Health spokesperson, says that employees accidentally reported an absolute number instead of a percentage.

“As soon as my team realized that they submitted incorrect information, they connected with [U.S. News & World Report], who immediately informed them of the error. As a result, per standard policy of U.S. News, our school was delisted from 2022′s rankings,” said Swensen.

With the correct information submitted, the medical school is back in the rankings for 2023.

The university has now placed 35th for best medical schools for primary care and 30th for best medical schools for research.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Richmond's police chief said a “hero citizen” overheard a conversation indicating there was an...
Police: July 4 mass shooting thwarted in Virginia’s capital
THC edibles
UVA doctor unpacks harms of cannabis
(STOCK)
Virginia man arrested in fatal shooting in North Carolina
Rose Hill Market in Charlottesville
Rose Hill Market closing after 33 years
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway

Latest News

Vaccine
UVA Health: Omicron-specific booster could be here in the fall
JAUNT
Catalytic converters stolen off JAUNT buses
(STOCK)
Monticello Wine Trail offering digital passport
Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east
Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east