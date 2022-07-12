Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission holds open house

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission is looking for feedback from people who use or could use public transportation.

“People want more service, they want it to run more frequently, they hope that it will connect to more places,” Urban Transportation Planner Peter Voorhees said Tuesday, July 12. “I think the main feedback we’ve received is we hope it runs longer into the evening, maybe starts earlier in the morning.”

“We have constructed two different visions for transit for the future,” TJPDC Senior Regional Planner Lucinda Shannon said.

According to TJPDC, reduced weekend transportation is difficult for a lot of potential riders.

“We’ve also heard that they’d like to see service on the weekends,” Shannon said. “Which is part of the plan that we have right now.”

Charlottesville Area Transit is also still dealing with a shortage of drivers. That issue would need to be solved before routes grow.

The challenge for planners will be finding the money and staff to grow their system, no matter which direction they decide to go with.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.