Severe Weather Possible

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A dry start to Tuesday. Southerly breezes will kick in today and this will usher in a hotter and more humid air mass ahead of a summer cold front arriving tonight. Some thunderstorms may turn strong to severe!

Mainly from 4 to 10 PM, a broken line of showers, downpours and thunderstorm will form and move from northwest to southeast. Not every community will see rain and storms. Any thunderstorm may produce localized damaging wind gusts, spotty hail and frequent lightning. The overall flood and tornado risk is very low.

The cold front will stall to our south and east mid to late week. The best chances for spotty rain and thunder will be especially south and east of Charlottesville.

The next cold front with a higher risk for storms will be Sunday into next Monday.

Temperatures will be less hot late week and through the weekend.

Tuesday: Becoming partly sunny, hotter and more humid. Breezy with isolated to scattered showers/storm forming later this afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Tuesday night: Evening shower/storm risk. Mostly cloudy and drier overnight. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower/storm south and east. Highs 85 to 90 degrees. Lows upper 60s.

Thursday, Friday, Saturday: Partly sunny. Spotty shower/thunder chances. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Sunday and Monday: A better scattered shower/storm risk. Highs in the 80s. Lows 65 to 70 degrees.

