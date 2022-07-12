Severe Storm Risk - Early Tonight. Not As Hot Rest of Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An approaching cold front, triggering scattered showers and storms through early tonight. Storms moving from northwest to southeast. Not every community will see rain and storms. Any thunderstorm may turn severe, to produce localized damaging wind gusts, spotty hail and frequent lightning. The overall flood and tornado risk is very low.

The cold front will stall to our south and east mid to late week. The best chances for spotty rain and thunder will be especially south and east of Charlottesville. Not as hot, but still humid for the rest of the week.

This weekend, some isolated storms Saturday. The next cold front with a higher risk for storms will be Sunday into next Monday.

Tonight: Scattered storms early. Few severe. Partly cloudy, muggy, some fog. Lows 65-70.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Stray storm possible, mainly S/E of Charlottesville. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows upper 60s.

Thursday and Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Warm, humid. Stray storm. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, hot, humid. Scattered PM storms. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows around 70.

Monday: Sun and clouds, hot, humid. Scattered PM storms. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows around 70.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot, isolated storms possible. Highs near 90.

