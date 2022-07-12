Renting and buying homes are becoming more limited in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There’s high demand but low supply when looking to rent or buy in the Charlottesville area right now.

Virginia Apartment Management Association CEO Patrick McCloud says the problem began when the coronavirus pandemic started, and now we are seeing the effects.

“Construction and everything slowed down at the beginning stages of the pandemic. So all of a sudden, that put a hold on everything that was coming into the pipeline,” McCloud said.

Matching the supply to the demand is scheduled to happen, but not anytime soon.

“Charlottesville has, in the rental housing world, about 2,700 units that are in the pipeline for delivery,” McCloud said. “But, that’s still 20 months before those are delivered.”

According to Keith Smith, co-owner of YES Realty, mortgage interest rates are only getting higher.

“It’s a huge increase. In a matter of 60-90 days, these rates have doubled. A bit of a shock to the market,” Smith said.

There is no quick fix to increase availability for homes, but actions can still be taken.

“It’s going to take a little while for our markets to catch up, and it’s certainly something we would like to see policymakers look at; ways to incentivize the development of affordable housing,” said McCloud.

The City of Charlottesville is in the process of implementing a missing middle housing effort, which seeks to create more housing units on less land.

“The missing middle is made up of developments like duplexes and quads, or in other words, two, four, or maybe even six homes in the space of what would be a large, single-family detached home,” Smith said.

Two tips to having a better outcome with renting or buying is to do your research, and to hire a realtor who understands the market.

