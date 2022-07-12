Monticello Wine Trail offering digital passport

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau launched a digital passport.

The digital passport is a new way for people to enjoy the Monticello Wine Trail. These passports are geared towards encouraging repeated visitation.

“This digital passport, you know, it’s really geared toward visitors, but locals of course can take advantage of it,” CACVB Director of Marketing & PR Brantley Ussery said. “The whole point of it is to get out and explore.”

Nearly 30 wineries are already participating in the program.

