Media Coordinator

About Gray Television: Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WVIR: WVIR-TV/GVIR-TV NBC29/CW29/NBC29 Weather Plus is the dominant television station in the desirable Charlottesville market. NBC29 is consistently the top-rated station in all news dayparts. The station is located on the historic Downtown Mall in the heart of Charlottesville’s vibrant cultural district.

Job Summary/Description: NBC29 is urgently seeking a detail oriented, tech savvy traffic clerk/sales assistant. This position will report directly to the General Manager/General Sales Manager. This position requires someone who is able to work in a fast paced office and is able to be organized in a multitasking environment.

Changing advertisement schedules in WideOrbit Traffic software to reflect clients’ traffic preferences, reconciling daily logs to ensure advertising spots ran as scheduled, reporting station programming schedule to Nielsen and ComScore, monitoring spot minimum rate is compliant with political window obligations, and coordinating with Gray traffic hub for daily log finalization. Also assist GM/GSM with entering orders as needed.

*** Please note, the primary job responsibilities include, but are not limited to the duties listed above ***

Qualifications/Requirements: This position requires a strong attention to detail and ability to prioritize multiple responsibilities. Previous experience in Microsoft Outlook and Microsoft 365 preferred. Have a team-player attitude and be willing to cross train as needed.

Interested applicants can, go to https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings, you may type in the job title, station call letters, or click on “apply now” , we encourage you to upload your resume and cover letter

