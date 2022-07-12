Advertise With Us
Inflation, supply chain shortages causing issues prior to Restaurant Week

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Piedmont Bar and Kitchen is on the list for the upcoming Restaurant Week.

General Manager Dale Farthing says searching for products has been difficult.

“It’s pushed us a little bit harder to seek out the right product,” said Farthing. “I think just between delays in shipments, a lot of businesses are being impacted. Staffing shortages are playing a role.”

Executive Chef Matthew Bousquet says that The Clifton has also had a hard time with the supply shortage.

“We change our menu nearly every day due to the fact that supply changes all the time,” Bousquet said.

Bousquet says that Restaurant Week won’t bring in as much money, but it is more of a community effort.

Part of that effort will be to help the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, where one dollar from each meal will be donated.

