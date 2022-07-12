Digital Sales Manager

About Gray Television: Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WVIR: WVIR-TV/GVIR-TV NBC29/CW29/NBC29 Weather Plus is the dominant television station in the desirable Charlottesville market. NBC29 is consistently the top-rated station in all news dayparts. The station is located on the historic Downtown Mall in the heart of Charlottesville’s vibrant cultural district.

Job Summary/Description: WVIR-NBC29 is looking for a positive people person to is interested in helping lead our digital sales efforts. This position requires a strong digital creative mindset and strong leadership skills.

DSM duties will include hitting the streets daily alongside our Account Executives to develop deep and mutually beneficial relations with current and future clients, working in concert with our General sales manager and Local Sales Manager to provide a unified approach to client solutions; including digital assets.

Qualifications/Requirements: Candidates must be able to demonstrate a consistent and successful track record of leadership in delivering strong sales results (i.e. hitting budgets!). Should have at least 2 years of sales experience and have some sales management experience is also preferred.

If you feel you’re qualified and want to work with a great group of people go to https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings, you may type in the job title, station call letters, or click on “apply now” , upload your resume, cover letter and references

Additional Info: Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.

Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

As a condition of employment, Gray Television will require that newly hired employees, whether part-time or full-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

