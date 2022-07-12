Catalytic converters stolen off JAUNT buses

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An important part is missing from three JAUNT buses, causing people to find another way to get around.

JAUNT says it noticed early Tuesday, July 12, that the catalytic converters had been stolen from the buses parked outside the Nelson County Community Center.

Those buses are now out of service.

“We pick people up that are waiting and that’s almost entirely commuters. They come in to Charlottesville and UVA in the morning, and we take them home,” JAUNT Director of Public Relations Jody Saunders said. “Those were the people that were most heavily affected.”

It is going to be a costly fix for JAUNT: “A new catalytic converter will probably run us about $1,600,” Saunders said. “It’ll be probably between $4,500-$5,000 to replace them.”

Bob’s Wheel Alignment in Charlottesville says it has seen these converters sell between $2,000 and $3,000, and take up to two weeks to come in.

“Supply chain issues are really impacting us. They were already impacting us on just regular maintenance, so I wouldn’t venture to guess how long this will take,” Saunders said.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

JAUNT says it has rerouted drivers to make sure people who rely on it get home.

“We’ve just done some shuffling with our schedules to make sure that we’re able to be responsive to the needs of our clients,” Saunders said. “It’s disappointing, because it does impact the entire Nelson community that really relies on public transportation to get to work every day.”

