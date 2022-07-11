Used cars getting slightly easier to find, but still will cost more than pre-pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Used cars are getting slightly easier to come by, but prices are still much higher than pre-pandemic. Because of the ongoing microchip shortage, new car dealers have had to turn to used cars.

“Cars are a little hard to come by right now. The prices are going up, but we’re lucky enough that we have the resources to get the cars at will,” said Monticello Motors General Manager Mike Napolitano.

Monticello Motors says that a few months ago its lot only had about 20 cars, but now it is up to almost 50.

Cars of Charlottesville says it has been harder to keep its lot full: Seventy cars is full capacity for the business, but right now it is at 55.

“Buying cars has really been hard,” Cars of Charlottesville General Manager Clayton Gibson said. “That’s causing prices to go way up.”

If you are selling your own car, the high demand means it may bring in some extra cash.

“Prices are a lot higher than they were in years past. We’ve actually seen times that a customer will trade a vehicle back in that they bought two and a half years ago, and it’s bringing more on trade in than they actually paid for the car sometimes” said Gibson.

Buying a new car is going to mean a little more budgeting, however. Cars of Charlottesville says that the average price for a new vehicle is close to $20,000.

“People are probably going to pay more for a car than they did in the past, but on the bright side, interest rates are still down,” said Gibson.

Cars of Charlottesville says used cars will most likely stay in demand until new car dealerships can get their inventories back up.

