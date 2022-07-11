CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A drier and more pleasant July air mass is in place on this Monday. Sunshine, blue sky weather through the afternoon. Changes arrive Tuesday.

Tracking the next summer cold front arriving from the northwest later on Tuesday afternoon and night. This front will not bring widespread heavy rain like we had late last week. However, a broken like of showers, downpour and thunderstorms likely by mid afternoon into the evening. An isolated severe thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. Localized damaging wind gusts and mainly small hail will be the primary threats. Keep checking back for updates.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be the hottest days of the week.

Not as hot Thursday through Saturday with mainly storm-free skies.

The next storm system looks to push in by later on next Sunday.

Monday: Sunshine and dry. Pleasant in the shade. High sunburn index. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Monday night: Starry, moonlit sky. Lows in the 60s.

Tuesday: Hotter with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Mostly sunny. Scattered, mainly afternoon and evening shower/storm risk. Lows 65 to 70 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower/storm chance. Highs 85 to 90 degrees.

Thursday, Friday, Saturday: Partly sunny. Mainly dry. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Afternoon and evening shower/storm threat at this time.

