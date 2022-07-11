Rose Hill Market closing after 33 years

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After 33 years, Rose Hill Market is closing its doors.

Owner George Swingler was an Albemarle County police officer for more than 25 years. After he resigned from the department, he started working in the store. Now, he is retiring and is looking forward to starting his own home garden.

“Mostly everyday when I get up in the morning, I look forward to coming in. So I will say most of the days it’s great to be here because you meet different people everyday and they all have a different story,” Swingler said.

Customer Jeffery Tyler says the market will be greatly missed and it was a great store for the community.

The shop is closing at the end of July.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.