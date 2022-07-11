Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Rose Hill Market closing after 33 years

Rose Hill Market in Charlottesville
Rose Hill Market in Charlottesville(WVIR)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After 33 years, Rose Hill Market is closing its doors.

Owner George Swingler was an Albemarle County police officer for more than 25 years. After he resigned from the department, he started working in the store. Now, he is retiring and is looking forward to starting his own home garden.

“Mostly everyday when I get up in the morning, I look forward to coming in. So I will say most of the days it’s great to be here because you meet different people everyday and they all have a different story,” Swingler said.

Customer Jeffery Tyler says the market will be greatly missed and it was a great store for the community.

The shop is closing at the end of July.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Richmond's police chief said a “hero citizen” overheard a conversation indicating there was an...
Police: July 4 mass shooting thwarted in Virginia’s capital
THC edibles
UVA doctor unpacks harms of cannabis
(STOCK)
Virginia man arrested in fatal shooting in North Carolina
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
(STOCK)
Fire marshal’s office discusses 4th of July fireworks aftermath

Latest News

Monkeypox.
UVA Health shares lesser known monkeypox symptoms
Morven Farm
UVA to turn Morven Property into sustainability lab
American Cider Association launches Virginia Cider Trail.
Digital cider trail launched for Virginians to explore new cideries
Louisa County summer meals program
Louisa County summer meals program serving children throughout the county