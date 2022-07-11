Parents, advocacy group calling on the City to improve school walk zone safety

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Parents, teachers, and an advocacy group are calling on Charlottesville to make streets safer for students walking to school.

Charlottesville City Schools is expanding walk zones as a possible solution to address the ongoing shortage of bus drivers.

Livable Cville is working with parents and other groups to find the next steps to address unsafe walk zones in the city. The focus right now is on short-term fixes, but they would like to see $1 million invested into projects to create a permanent solution.

“A million dollars is a nice, round number that will produce a lot of benefit, Livable Cville Co-chair Matthew Gillikin said. “In many parts of our city, it’s not safe to walk, it’s not safe to bike, and as a result, our children and our families are at greater risk.”

Gillikin says a quick fix, such as lowering the speed limit around schools, would help. The group also wants to repaint crosswalks.

“Council is aware of this and we’re trying to help give them some direction in terms of specific action,” he said.

Gillikin says he has been working with Kim Powell with CCS to put some of the smaller solutions in place before the start of the school year.

“We’re looking for specific, actionable items. So for our part, you know, we are looking at where we need expanded crossing guard coverage,” Powell said.

The possible $1 million would be for permanent solutions: “Essentially, we want to reshape key parts of our streets,” Gillikin said.

“I’ve had numerous citizens expressed concern, people in this Clark Community, for the speed of vehicles as they come off the interstate and they’re going down Monticello [Avenue],” Powell said. “It’s just a tough assignment.”

Livable Cville says some of the bigger changes may not come into play until the end of the school year, which is why it is starting small for now.

“I think that there’s opportunity within the current year’s budget to move some money around for capital funds. I think there will also be an opportunity with surplus funds that will become available at the end of this year, and there’s other chances beyond that that could help, as well,” Gillikin said.

NBC29 reached out to Charlottesville to see if the $1 million plan is feasible and to hear its reaction to the letter but city hall has yet to respond.

