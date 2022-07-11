Hot & Humid Tuesday - Scattered PM Storms, Threat for Severe

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It will turn hot quickly for Tuesday, ahead of the next cold front approaching. Temperatures back in the low 90s. Few storms to develop Tuesday afternoon and evening. Isolated severe possible, with mainly a damaging wind threat and spotty hail. This front will stall south of the region Wednesday, so a stray storm still possible.

A couple of weather disturbances look to pass mainly to our south later in the week. Overall, it’s a quieter weather pattern for our region Wednesday through next Saturday. Turning hot and more humid next weekend, with some storms likely ahead of the next cold front next Sunday.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows low to mid 60s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Hot and more humid. Scattered PM storms. Highs lower 90s. Lows near 70.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Stray storm possible. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows upper 60s.

Thursday and Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Warm, humid. Stray storm. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, hot, humid. Scattered PM storms. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows around 70.

Monday: Sun and clouds, hot, humid. Scattered PM storms. Highs near 90.

