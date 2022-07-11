Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

COVID-19 tests still available for order

At-home test for COVID-19 (FILE)
At-home test for COVID-19 (FILE)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Doctors at UVA Health say there are three big reasons why you should still order your government provided COVID-19 tests.

Doctor Bill Petri says that these tests are important now with high transmission of the BA.5 Variant, and that they will allow you to know when you should isolate if you are feeling under the weather.

He also says a positive home test makes treatments like Paxlovid available to you.

“They’re very reliable in the fact that you don’t get false positive tests. When you don’t test more than once, the problem is that very early in the illness, it might read as negative. And so again, if you’ve got any of these tests at home, it’s simple and effective to repeat it the next day,” said Dr. Petri.

When you order your tests, you will receive eight. If you still need to place your order you can visit here

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Richmond's police chief said a “hero citizen” overheard a conversation indicating there was an...
Police: July 4 mass shooting thwarted in Virginia’s capital
THC edibles
UVA doctor unpacks harms of cannabis
(STOCK)
Virginia man arrested in fatal shooting in North Carolina
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
NBC29 BROADCASTING NOTE

Latest News

Road near Clark Elementary School
Parents, advocacy group calling on the City to improve school walk zone safety
School Lunch (FILE)
Virginia budget to provide more than 60K students with free school meals
Used cars
Used cars getting slightly easier to find, but still will cost more than pre-pandemic
Financial plan review
It’s check-in time for your financial goals