Women’s Empowerment Day helping raise money for entrepreneur scholarship

Sabrina Feggan and friend at Women's Empowerment Day
Sabrina Feggan and friend at Women's Empowerment Day
By Madison McNamee
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Vendors from all across Charlottesville and Albemarle County came together Saturday, July 9 to raise thousands of dollars for one young entrepreneur.

Women’s Empowerment Day took place at the Center at Belvedere. Funds raised will go towards the TQ Evans scholarship. Organizer of the event Sabrina Feggans says Evans was her friend who passed away from cancer, but she always believed in empowering women. Now, they’re raising money to spread that message.

“There’s not a lot of things here, that’s true, truly support women, just solely women. And so this event just gives the opportunity for women that may not normally cross paths with one another, give them an opportunity to come together, build a bond as a woman and then learn and grow from that,” Feggans said.

The event included dancing, speakers, performances, food, and more. Last year it raised $3,600 and this year organizers hope to double that.

