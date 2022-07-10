Advertise With Us
UVA to turn Morven Property into sustainability lab

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia’s Morven property is being turned into a sustainability lab. The 3,000 acre farm was donated to the university in 2001 and currently hosts meetings and events.

The new use of the space will focus on research, innovation, and education about sustainability as part of UVA’s mission.

“A group of experts from across the university faculty members, and folks who’ve been involved with more vision, came together to study our programming portfolio and really help us come to a mission for the property that really activated Morven to its fullest potential,” Rebecca Deeds with UVA’s Morven programs said.

The food service programs that also share the space will continue as part of the property’s new mission.

