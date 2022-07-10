Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Police: Man fatally shot after threatening officials in 911 calls

Police say two suspects were fatally shot while exchanging gunfire with officers in separate...
Police say two suspects were fatally shot while exchanging gunfire with officers in separate incidents in New York City.(Source: WCBS via CNN)
By WCBS Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 1:50 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - Two people were killed in separate officer-involved shootings in New York City, including a man who police say threatened to shoot the governor and police officers.

The first incident happened just after 6 p.m. Saturday in Queens.

Police say a man called 911 threatening to shoot Gov. Kathy Hochul and police officers. After a second 911 call, police responded to the man’s home.

The man pulled out a gun after arguing with officers, police say. He and at least six officers exchanged gunfire.

The suspect was struck. Officers handcuffed him and began life-saving measures, but he died at the hospital.

The second incident happened around 7:30 p.m. in Brooklyn.

Police say a passenger ran from a car during a traffic stop. As an officer gave chase, the suspect allegedly turned and shot at the officer. The officer returned fire, hitting the suspect.

The suspect was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Both investigations are ongoing. No officers were hurt in either incident.

Copyright 2022 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond's police chief said a “hero citizen” overheard a conversation indicating there was an...
Police: July 4 mass shooting thwarted in Virginia’s capital
THC edibles
UVA doctor unpacks harms of cannabis
(STOCK)
Virginia man arrested in fatal shooting in North Carolina
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
(STOCK)
Fire marshal’s office discusses 4th of July fireworks aftermath

Latest News

Retail trends indicate – like it or not – scanning and bagging your own purchases is here to...
Self-checkout growing even though no one likes it
American Cider Association launches Virginia Cider Trail.
Digital cider trail launched for Virginians to explore new cideries
Louisa County summer meals program
Louisa County summer meals program serving children throughout the county
Sabrina Feggan and friend at Women's Empowerment Day
Women’s Empowerment Day helping raise money for entrepreneur scholarship