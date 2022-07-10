Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

NBC29 BROADCASTING NOTE

By NBC29 Newsroom
Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NBC29 and our related stations will be off the air for several hours beginning just after 12 a.m. Sunday, July 10, to allow us to make improvements to our technical core.

We apologize for any inconveniences.

We hope to resume our full slate of broadcasts as early as possible on Sunday morning, but do not have a fixed time for being back on the air.

Thank you for being a loyal viewer and bearing with us as we make these important improvements to our system.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Richmond's police chief said a “hero citizen” overheard a conversation indicating there was an...
Police: July 4 mass shooting thwarted in Virginia’s capital
THC edibles
UVA doctor unpacks harms of cannabis
(STOCK)
Virginia man arrested in fatal shooting in North Carolina
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
(STOCK)
Fire marshal’s office discusses 4th of July fireworks aftermath

Latest News

stock
Merv Wooten Golf Tournament in Waynesboro raises funds for YMCA
stock
Former factory being re-purposed into Waynesboro coffee roastery
Fireworks being lit
Fire marshal’s office discusses 4th of July fireworks aftermath
Outside of the UVA Medical Center
UVA Health seeing COVID-19 cases going up again