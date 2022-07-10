Digital cider trail launched for Virginians to explore new cideries

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The American Cider Association has launched a digital cider trail for Virginia.

The trail gives cider lovers the opportunity to explore what the industry has to offer, even when you aren’t close to home.

“So cider can taste really different depending on the apples that it’s made from, or the region where the apples are grown, or the production technique or the fermented ingredients that the cider makers choose,” Michelle McGrath with American Cider Association.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.