Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Digital cider trail launched for Virginians to explore new cideries

American Cider Association launches Virginia Cider Trail.
American Cider Association launches Virginia Cider Trail.(wdbj7)
By Bria Stith
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The American Cider Association has launched a digital cider trail for Virginia.

The trail gives cider lovers the opportunity to explore what the industry has to offer, even when you aren’t close to home.

“So cider can taste really different depending on the apples that it’s made from, or the region where the apples are grown, or the production technique or the fermented ingredients that the cider makers choose,” Michelle McGrath with American Cider Association.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Richmond's police chief said a “hero citizen” overheard a conversation indicating there was an...
Police: July 4 mass shooting thwarted in Virginia’s capital
THC edibles
UVA doctor unpacks harms of cannabis
(STOCK)
Virginia man arrested in fatal shooting in North Carolina
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
(STOCK)
Fire marshal’s office discusses 4th of July fireworks aftermath

Latest News

Louisa County summer meals program
Louisa County summer meals program serving children throughout the county
Sabrina Feggan and friend at Women's Empowerment Day
Women’s Empowerment Day helping raise money for entrepreneur scholarship
Kihei Clark smiling while volunteering with Habitat for Humanity
UVA men’s basketball team lends a hand to Southwood redevelopment progress
NBC29 BROADCASTING NOTE