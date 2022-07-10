Cooler Night. Nice Monday Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clearing and cooler tonight, with some areas of fog. Sunshine and a nice Monday ahead, with highs in the low to mid 80s. It will turn hot quickly for Tuesday, ahead of the next cold front approaching. Temperatures back in the low 90s. Few storms to develop Tuesday afternoon and evening. Isolated severe possible, with mainly a damaging wind threat and spotty hail. This front will stall south of the region Wednesday, so a few stray storms possible.

A couple of weather disturbances look to pass mainly to our south later in the week. Overall, it’s a quieter weather pattern for our region Wednesday through next Saturday. Turning hot and more humid next weekend, with some storms likely ahea of the next cold front next Sunday.

Tonight: Clearing sky. Cool. Areas of fog. Lows in the more comfortable upper 50s to lower 60s.

Monday: Sunshine, less humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Tuesday: Hotter and more humid. Few PM storms. Highs lower 90s. Lows near 70.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Stray storm possible. Highs near 90. Lows upper 60s.

Thursday and Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, hot, humid. Scattered PM storms. Highs around 90.

