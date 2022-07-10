Brief Drying Trend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Lingering showers and drizzle Sunday morning with give way to a mostly cloudy sky for most areas Sunday afternoon. Some breaks of sun more likely north of I-64. That is also where temperatures will be milder. Below average for daytime highs and overnight lows.

Less humid Sunday night through Monday. Sunshine returns for all Monday.

Tracking the next summer cold front due in Tuesday afternoon and evening. This will give the region a passing shower, downpour and thunderstorm risk. That’s an isolated severe thunderstorm threat at this time, especially north and west of Charlottesville. Keep checking back for updates.

A couple of weather disturbances look to pass mainly to our south later in the week. Overall it’s a quieter weather pattern for our region Wednesday through next Saturday.

The hottest day looks to be Tuesday.

Sunday: Lingering morning shower and drizzle. Mostly cloudy with highs in the 70s. 80 degrees where sun breaks through the clouds, mainly north. Light northeast to east breeze.

Sunday night: Clearing sky. Areas of fog. Lows in the more comfortable upper 50s to lower 60s.

Monday: Sunshine, blue sky, less humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Tuesday: Hotter and more humid. An afternoon shower/storm chance. Highs lower 90s. Lows near 70.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs near 90. Lows upper 60s.

Thursday and Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 80s.

