Virginia Distillery Company wins international award

LOVINGSTON, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Distillery Company recently took home the top prize at the Ultimate Sprits Challenge.

VDC’s Courage & Conviction Cuvée single-cask received the highest score for all spirits, as well as ranked 12 in the top 100.

“I love that Virginia Distillery Company is all about making one thing: American single malt,” Amanda Beckwith with VDC said. “Every grain is the same malted barley, which is, in my sense, the best grain.”

More than 1,000 distilleries from across the world took part in the competition.

The Virginia Distillery Company also received honors at the International Whisky Competition, including Best Virginia Whiskey.

