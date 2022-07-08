UVA receives $250K grant to extract silver from solar panels

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers at the University of Virginia are working to limit solar panel waste and preserve a precious metal.

Silver is used in solar panels. On average, panels are replaced after 25 years.

A grant is helping UVA use laser ablation to extract silver from old solar panels so that it can be reused.

“That $250,000 allows one year’s support, it allows me to have a graduate student to work on the project and allows me a postdoctoral fellow,” Project Investigator and Professor Mool Gupta said.

The grant funds come from the Virginia Department of Energy.

