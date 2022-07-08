UVA Health seeing COVID-19 cases going up again

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Medical experts say you may want to consider masking up inside for a while, especially if you were at a big Fourth of July gathering.

“It’s quite likely that we’re seeing fairly high rates of infection in the community, probably comparable to what we’re seeing during the the earlier omicron wave,” Doctor Patrick Jackson said Friday, July 8.

Dr. Jackson studies infectious diseases with UVA Health. He says what we’re seeing now is the BA-5 variant of COVID-19.

The doctor says more people are getting sick, just not as bad. He says this can be linked back to the idea that most people have already encountered the virus, whether it be in the form of a vaccine, or having the illness earlier.

“It is encouraging that the numbers of bad outcomes don’t seem to be going up nearly as dramatically as we’ve seen in previous and previous waves,” Dr. Jackson said.

“Our numbers are up slightly from, I think, the past few weeks. As of this morning, we have 36 patients hospitalized with COVID. But getting back to what Dr. Jackson said, just six of those patients are in the ICU, and we have no pediatric patients and no patients in our labor and delivery unit,” UVA Health Public Information Officer Eric Swensen said.

Dr. Jackson says they’re seeing fewer hospitalizations in comparison to the number of infections they think are happening in the community.

“Numbers that have been reported in terms of the rates of positivity of those reported tests, those PCR tests, it’s about 25% positive, which suggests that we’re missing a whole lot of cases,” he said.

Missing a lot, because Dr. Jackson says the at-home tests are not as sensitive as the PCR tests.

“A key distinction between the antigen test and a PCR test is that PCR test can remain positive for even weeks or months after a prior infection. Whereas the antigen test is kind of faster on off with infection,” the doctor said.

As of July, 2022, the Blue Ridge Health District does not offer free COVID-19 testing at the health department. UVA Health still has its drive-up tests Monday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Church of the Incarnation in Charlottesville and Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mount Zion First African Baptist Church in Charlottesville. More updates can be found here

