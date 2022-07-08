Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Trump White House counsel Cipollone meets with Jan. 6 panel

Pat Cipollone, the former White House counsel under President Donald Trump, arrives at an...
Pat Cipollone, the former White House counsel under President Donald Trump, arrives at an interview room in the Ford House Office Building to answer questions from investigators with the Jan. 6 Select Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday.(J. Scott Applewhite | AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By LISA MASCARO and FARNOUSH AMIRI
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone arrived Friday on Capitol Hill for a private interview with the Jan. 6 committee about his role trying to prevent then-President Donald Trump from challenging the 2020 presidential election and joining the violent mob that laid siege to the Capitol.

Cipollone had been a sought-after witness after bombshell testimony revealed his apparently desperate and last-ditch efforts to prevent Trump’s actions. The panel was told he warned the defeated president would be charged with “every crime imaginable” if he went to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, trying to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s election. He was subpoenaed for his testimony.

But the conservative attorney, once a staunch presidential confidant who had defended Trump during his first impeachment trial, had been reluctant to appear formally for an on-record interview. Like other former White House officials, he could claim his counsel to the Republican president is privileged information he is unwilling to share.

The House Jan. 6 select committee wants former White House counsel Pat Cipollone to testify. (Source: CNN/GETTY IMAGES/SENATE TV/HOUSE RECORDING STUDIO)

The panel said Cipollone is “uniquely positioned to testify” in a letter accompanying the subpoena issued last week.

“Mr. Cipollone repeatedly raised legal and other concerns about President Trump’s activities on January 6th and in the days that preceded,” Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said in a statement. “While the Select Committee appreciates Mr. Cipollone’s earlier informal engagement with our investigation, the committee needs to hear from him on the record, as other former White House counsels have done in other congressional investigations.”

Cipollone’s central role came into focus during a surprise committee hearing last week when former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson described his repeated efforts to stop Trump from joining the mob at the Capitol.

Hutchinson said Cipollone urged her to persuade her boss, chief of staff Mark Meadows, not to let Trump go to the Capitol.

Hutchinson testified that she was told Trump was irate when he was ultimately prevented by his security team from going to the Capitol that day. The Secret Service has disputed parts of her account detailing Trump’s actions when she said he lashed out at the driver in the presidential motorcade.

Cipollone was also part of a key meeting on the Sunday before the Jan. 6 attack with Justice Department officials at the White House threatening to resign if Trump went ahead with plans to install a new acting attorney general who would pursue his false claims of voter fraud.

Cipollone and his lawyer, Michael Purpura, who also worked at the Trump White House, did not respond to requests for comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond's police chief said a “hero citizen” overheard a conversation indicating there was an...
Police: July 4 mass shooting thwarted in Virginia’s capital
THC edibles
UVA doctor unpacks harms of cannabis
(STOCK)
Virginia man arrested in fatal shooting in North Carolina
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Filling up at the gas pump (FILE)
Virginia’s gas tax increases July 1

Latest News

Raiders hire Sandra Douglass Morgan as the first Black woman team president in NFL history.
Raiders hire 1st Black woman team president in NFL history
California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade...
California will make its own low-cost insulin, governor announces
FILE - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the...
Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated while giving speech
The unemployment rate in June remained at 3.6% for a fourth straight month, the Labor...
US employers add a solid 372,000 jobs in sign of resilience