More Showers/Storms Through Saturday. Flood Threat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More showers and storms tonight into Saturday. Flood Watch in effect until 1 AM Saturday. Showers and storms tonight, with locally heavy rain at times. Some localized rain amounts of 1-3 inches in a short period will trigger flooding. Remain alert!

Warm and humid conditions, ahead of an approaching cold front, will trigger some locally heavy rain and an isolated severe storm or two possible. The threat, mainly gusty winds. Temperatures will back down for the weekend. Still humid Saturday, but Sunday drier and less humid.

Tonight: Showers and storms. Some locally heavy rain, could prompt flooding. Warm and muggy. Lows upper 60s to low 70s.

Saturday: Rounds of showers, some storms. Some heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, cooler, but still humid. Highs in the 70s. Lows low to mid 60s.

Sunday: Morning clouds, then gradual clearing, less humid. Highs upper 70s to around 80. Lows low 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Scattered storms. Highs around 90. Lows upper 60s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, humid, showers and storms. Highs mid 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Friday: Partly sunny, chance of storms. Highs low 80s.

