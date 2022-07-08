More Active Weather Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Additional showers, downpours and thunderstorms ahead as we move into later Friday afternoon, Friday overnight and Saturday.

Warm and tropically muggy conditions and a front nearby will cause scattered showers and storms to form. At this time, isolated severe weather is possible. Heavier rain late Friday and into Saturday could cause some localized flooding. A cold front approaching Saturday, will trigger more showers and storms. Temperatures lower this weekend.

Trending drier Sunday and Monday.

Hotter again Tuesday. The next cold front will be arriving from the northwest next Wednesday into Thursday with showers and thunderstorms.

Friday: Becoming partly sunny, warm, humid. Scattered showers and storms later today and this evening. Highs mid to upper 80s.

Friday night: Scattered showers, downpours and thunder. Lows low to mid 70s.

Saturday: Showers and storms, some heavy. Mostly cloudy, not as hot, still humid. Highs in the 70s. Lows mid 60s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. A little less humid. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows low 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows around 70.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Scattered storms. Highs around 90. Lows upper 60s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, humid, showers and storms. Highs mid 80s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.