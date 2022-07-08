Merv Wooten Golf Tournament in Waynesboro raises funds for YMCA

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - The sponsors for the Merv Wooten Golf Tournament are doing a lot to help families unable to afford the YMCA.

The goal of this tournament is to raise over $12,000 for scholarships. With a field full of golfers and sponsors they hope to be able to reach it.

“Having a golf tournament to raise funds for those youth and families that wouldn’t normally be able to afford Y programming we’re raising over $13,000 got a full field of golfers and sponsors and a beautiful day,” Executive Director of Waynesboro Family YMCA Jeff Fife said.

NBC29 is a proud sponsor of the tournament.

