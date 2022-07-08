Former factory being re-purposed into Waynesboro coffee roastery

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Two men who have spent years in the coffee industry are ready for a new venture.

Aaron Mallory and Clif Santiago are eyeing a local landmark in Waynesboro to both sell and roast coffee. The old Virginia Metalcrafters building is set to be the new home of Happ Coffee.

“We are moving into the corner suite here to set up a production facility and coffee house,” said Santiago. “We love roasting coffee and giving people a space to really come in and engage and have a good time.”

In order to repurpose their part of the old building, they are turning to the community.

“The due date is end of July, and we’re looking to raise $25,000. That’ll go directly towards our production register,” said Santiago.

If you would like to make a donation, Happ Coffee has a Kickstarter page.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.