Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Former factory being re-purposed into Waynesboro coffee roastery

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Two men who have spent years in the coffee industry are ready for a new venture.

Aaron Mallory and Clif Santiago are eyeing a local landmark in Waynesboro to both sell and roast coffee. The old Virginia Metalcrafters building is set to be the new home of Happ Coffee.

“We are moving into the corner suite here to set up a production facility and coffee house,” said Santiago. “We love roasting coffee and giving people a space to really come in and engage and have a good time.”

In order to repurpose their part of the old building, they are turning to the community.

“The due date is end of July, and we’re looking to raise $25,000. That’ll go directly towards our production register,” said Santiago.

If you would like to make a donation, Happ Coffee has a Kickstarter page.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Richmond's police chief said a “hero citizen” overheard a conversation indicating there was an...
Police: July 4 mass shooting thwarted in Virginia’s capital
THC edibles
UVA doctor unpacks harms of cannabis
(STOCK)
Virginia man arrested in fatal shooting in North Carolina
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Filling up at the gas pump (FILE)
Virginia’s gas tax increases July 1

Latest News

stock
Merv Wooten Golf Tournament in Waynesboro raises funds for YMCA
Fireworks being lit
Fire marshal’s office discusses 4th of July fireworks aftermath
Outside of the UVA Medical Center
UVA Health seeing COVID-19 cases going up again
Virginia Distillery Company
Virginia Distillery Company wins international award