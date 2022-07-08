Charlottesville Fire Dept. hosting summer camp for girls

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Fire Department is trying to get more women interested in the profession.

CFD says fire fighting is a male-dominated field, and the department says it is focused on changing that. Young women from 12-17 years old have a chance to join in on a free summer program.

“The young ladies will learn about fire behavior, search that the firefighters do, PPE, and the type of gear that we use when we put out fires,” Captain Lance Blakey said.

The camp is only available to Charlottesville residents, and starts July 26.

