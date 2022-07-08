Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

ACSO warning people to watch out for fake gold scam

Augusta County Sheriff's Office (FILE)
Augusta County Sheriff's Office (FILE)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - If someone offers to sell you gold at a gas station, then it is probably fake.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday, July 8, that fake gold is being traded for cash at gas stations in Verona, Greenville, Raphine and surrounding areas. Men are reportedly going up to people with stories of hardship: They may claim to be from another country, having just arrived and in need of money for gas, or they’ve fallen on hard times.

ACSO says some of these scammers will start crying.

The gold may look real, but the sheriff’s office emphasized, “IT IS FAKE! DO NOT give them any money for it.”

AGSO says if you are able to safely get a license plate, color, and make of the car, then please report that information to authorities: Call the Augusta County Sheriff’s at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Richmond's police chief said a “hero citizen” overheard a conversation indicating there was an...
Police: July 4 mass shooting thwarted in Virginia’s capital
THC edibles
UVA doctor unpacks harms of cannabis
(STOCK)
Virginia man arrested in fatal shooting in North Carolina
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Filling up at the gas pump (FILE)
Virginia’s gas tax increases July 1

Latest News

Affordable housing units in Charlottesville.
$1 million going towards Charlottesville’s public housing development
The Charlottesville Police Department (FILE)
CPD seeing uptick in reports of vehicle larceny
SMJH entrance (FILE)
Sentara Health providing $5M to nonprofits, $300K to central Virginia
Use auto pay to simplify your money management
Use auto pay to simplify your money management