ACSO warning people to watch out for fake gold scam

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - If someone offers to sell you gold at a gas station, then it is probably fake.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday, July 8, that fake gold is being traded for cash at gas stations in Verona, Greenville, Raphine and surrounding areas. Men are reportedly going up to people with stories of hardship: They may claim to be from another country, having just arrived and in need of money for gas, or they’ve fallen on hard times.

ACSO says some of these scammers will start crying.

The gold may look real, but the sheriff’s office emphasized, “IT IS FAKE! DO NOT give them any money for it.”

AGSO says if you are able to safely get a license plate, color, and make of the car, then please report that information to authorities: Call the Augusta County Sheriff’s at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017

