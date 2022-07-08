Advertise With Us
$1 million going towards Charlottesville’s public housing development

By Bria Stith
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Housing Organization has received a $46 million grant. VHO says it will be distributing that money to cities throughout the commonwealth to improve public housing.

Charlottesville is set to get more than $1 million to enhance housing options.

“These funds are specifically targeted to maintain and create new affordable housing units. Particularly for very vulnerable, income-challenged households,” Strategic Housing Director Chris Thompson said.

No federal or state funds were included in the grant.

“We decided to take one time allocation for our REACH [Resources Enabling Affordable Community Housing] program, which are net proceeds that we generate on our own,” said Thompson.

Funds will be used for new and current housing projects.

“We decided to take that $46 million and distribute it across our 25 public housing authorities in the commonwealth which have public housing units,” said Thompson. “We did leave a little flexibility so each housing authority can define their own priorities.”

Charlottesville says it will be using its grant to continue work on a current housing project.

“Charlottesville has proposed to work on the second phase of South 1st Street, which is going to provide new housing units,” said Thompson.

Also, Virginia Housing has resources located on there website to help renters and homebuyers.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

