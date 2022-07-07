Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Unsettled through the start of the weekend

Scattered showers and storms
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Warm and humid conditions can be expected for the rest of the day. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies, and scattered showers and storms. Any storm that does develop has the potential to cause heavy rain and gusty wind. This unsettled pattern will remain in place for the next couple of days. Once the cold front moves through conditions will begin to improve by Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storms, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Scattered evening showers & storms, Low: around 70

Friday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: low 70s

Saturday: Showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Morning shower, clearing, High: around 80...Low: low 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storms, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s

Daily Severe Weather Threats