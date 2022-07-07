Unsettled through the start of the weekend
Scattered showers and storms
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Warm and humid conditions can be expected for the rest of the day. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies, and scattered showers and storms. Any storm that does develop has the potential to cause heavy rain and gusty wind. This unsettled pattern will remain in place for the next couple of days. Once the cold front moves through conditions will begin to improve by Sunday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storms, High: mid 80s
Tonight: Scattered evening showers & storms, Low: around 70
Friday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: low 70s
Saturday: Showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Morning shower, clearing, High: around 80...Low: low 60s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storms, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s
