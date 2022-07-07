Showers and storms
Warm and humid
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Keep an eye to the sky today. A stalled boundary to our north will be the focus for another round of scattered showers and storms. Some storms could produce heavy rain and gusty wind. This pattern will be repeated the next couple of days. Conditions will begin to improve Sunday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storms, High: mid 80s
Tonight: Evening showers & storms, Low: around 70
Friday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: low 70s
Saturday: Scattered showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Morning shower, clearing, High: around 80...Low: low 60s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Wednesday: Scattered showers & storms, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s
