CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Keep an eye to the sky today. A stalled boundary to our north will be the focus for another round of scattered showers and storms. Some storms could produce heavy rain and gusty wind. This pattern will be repeated the next couple of days. Conditions will begin to improve Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storms, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Evening showers & storms, Low: around 70

Friday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: low 70s

Saturday: Scattered showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Morning shower, clearing, High: around 80...Low: low 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Wednesday: Scattered showers & storms, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s

